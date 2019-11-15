District coaches raise concern over prep time

District level football coaches raised concerns on the time given to teams to prepare for competitions.

The issues was discussed during a recent national coaching workshop last week.

Fiji Football Head Coach Flemming Serritslev believes teams need more time to prepare for any competition.

“It is really an important thing really an important thing and an address to the president of the district clubs that the teams need a much longer preparation period then we see now. I’ve been told that the preparation time is just one week before they go into the first championship match but the real preparation time would be six weeks before the championship.”

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they will look into this once competitions resume.