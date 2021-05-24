Football
Discipline worry for Nadi football
February 25, 2022 12:40 pm
The Nadi football team during one of their training sessions [Source: Nadi Football/Facebook]
Discipline continues to be one of the underlying concerns for the Nadi football side in the Digicel Premier League.
Though the side had a convincing 2-nil win over Nadroga last week, some players copped a few cards during the game.
Nadi Head coach, Kamal Swamy says they want to avoid this heading into round three.
“It is unfortunate that we got some cards, we need to work on the discipline area. If we work on rectifying those mistakes, I think we will be ok.”
Nadi will face Nasinu at 2pm on Sunday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.
Other matches on Sunday at the Stadium include the Digicel Womens IDC final at 12pm, Rewa meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm, and Suva will host Labasa at 6pm.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|4
|NASINU
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|REWA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|NADI
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|NAVUA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|LABASA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|BA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
You can watch all the four matches live on pay per view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.
In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|-
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
