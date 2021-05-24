Discipline worry for Nadi football

Discipline continues to be one of the underlying concerns for the Nadi football side in the Digicel Premier League.

Though the side had a convincing 2-nil win over Nadroga last week, some players copped a few cards during the game.

Nadi Head coach, Kamal Swamy says they want to avoid this heading into round three.

“It is unfortunate that we got some cards, we need to work on the discipline area. If we work on rectifying those mistakes, I think we will be ok.”

Nadi will face Nasinu at 2pm on Sunday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Other matches on Sunday at the Stadium include the Digicel Womens IDC final at 12pm, Rewa meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm, and Suva will host Labasa at 6pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 NASINU 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 REWA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADI 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 NAVUA 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3 LABASA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 BA 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

You can watch all the four matches live on pay per view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu - Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa - Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva - Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



