Discipline key for Suva football

No stones will be left unturned as teams prepare for the final round of the Vodafone Premier League.

This will be particularly true for Flow Valves Suva and Rewa, the two teams in contention for the league title.

The Capital side is currently leading the points table with 26 points and a win over the Jetsetters will see them break their six-year league drought.

But for this to happen, coach Babs Khan says they will need to address certain areas especially discipline.

“That’s football you know. Sometimes things happen and you get carried away with the game, you get some knocks and you retaliate but we need to maintain discipline.”

Khan adds Nadi is a strong side guided by a good coach, and the Whites cannot afford to give away penalties during the match.

Suva takes on Nadi on Sunday at 3pm at ANZ Stadium.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Rewa takes on Lautoka at Churchill Park.

Two matches will be played on Saturday with Labasa taking on Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park, and Navua to face Nasinu at 7pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.