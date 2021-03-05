Discipline and finishing a concern for Labasa football

Discipline and finishing are the two main areas of concern for Labasa heading into round two of the Digicel Premier League.

Interim coach Ravneel Pratap says these are the aspects they need to work on before meeting Navua this weekend.

He says their opening clash against Ba has opened the eyes of players and coaching staff.

Pratap says they need to have a better plan against Navua.

“It’s part of the game. I think the players get carried away sometimes in the game but then we have to go back and improve. I think as individuals we have to improve but its part and parcel of the game and we always have to be prepared for those circumstances.”

The Babasiga Lions are currently fifth place on the DPL ladder with a point after round one.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 LAUTOKA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 NADROGA 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 NADI 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 LABASA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 BA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 NAVUA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 REWA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Labasa play Navua on Sunday at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor at 3pm.

Other matches at 3pm on Sunday sees, Lautoka hosting Rewa at Churchill Park and Nadroga faces Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

On Saturday, Ba hosts Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Lautoka/Rewa and Ba/Nadi matches on Mirchi FM.