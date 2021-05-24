Home

Digicel Women’s IDC postponed

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 20, 2022 4:13 pm

The Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship has been postponed to the end of February, to give time to teams from Labasa to travel to Viti Levu.

Initially, the tournament was scheduled from the 4th to the 6th of February at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Due to the recent changes in the return to play protocols by the Fiji National Sports Commission prohibiting teams like Labasa from travel to play outside of their zone.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they’ve had to realign their plans.

“Under the protocols, there is no inter-island travels for teams, but individuals can, so as a result, the Labasa Women will not be able to travel for the Women’s IDC on the 4th, 5th, and 6th, which is now deferred to the end of February.”

Yusuf adds the Digicel Premier League will still kick off on the 6th on next month.

