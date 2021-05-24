Home

Football
Football

Digicel Women’s football team leave for Australia today

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 27, 2022 6:18 am

The Digicel Women’s Football team will be leaving the country today for a two-match International Friendly against the Philippines in Australia.

This is a buildup tour for the 2022 OFC Nations Cup which will be played in Fiji in July.

The first match will be played on April 7 and the second match is scheduled to be played on April 11 in Sydney, Australia.

Head Coach Lisa Cole says they will be traveling with 20 players while four of their players have not yet received their VISA but they will surely join us next week.

She says the main objective of this tour is to give more game time to the girls and also it will give me the opportunity to see how the players perform in their respective positions.

The team will return back on April 12.

Meanwhile, there will be only one Digicel Premier League match today between Nadi and Ba at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 3pm.

You can catch the match live on FBC Pop channel.

