Digicel Premier League launched in Lautoka

The Digicel Premier League was officially launched in Lautoka today before the host took on Navua at Churchill Park.

With the mobile company coming on board as sponsors for the next three years, it was important for them to be presented at one of the league games.

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed says the sponsorship is vital in ensuring the development of soccer in the country.

“For all the teams we are looking forward to some exciting and interesting soccer matches. But I would also like to add that there are a lot of young and football fans that are looking up to you for your discipline.”

Meanwhile Fiji Football President, Rajesh Patel, says today they begin an exciting partnership with Digicel Fiji in football.

Patel says the pandemic has also affected the Fiji FA however with Digicel coming onboard it will help in the long run.

The Lautoka/Navua match is currently underway at Churchill Park in Lautoka where both teams are tied at nil-all.