Football

Digicel extends partnership with Fiji FA

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 25, 2021 12:37 pm
Digicel Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed [right] with Rajesh Patel [File Photo]

The partnership between Digicel Fiji and the Fiji Football Association has been extended for another six months.

This was confirmed by Digicel Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed while delivering his speech at the conclusion of the Lami Beach Soccer Championship yesterday.

Mohammed says Digicel’s commitment when they signed off the sponsorship deal with Fiji FA was for three years.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he adds after consultation with Fiji FA, it was agreed that the sponsorship be pushed out for another six months.

This according to Mohammed has been done as the pandemic affected the country in the past six months.

Digicel sealed a deal with Fiji FA in March this year which is close to $4 million over three years in the development of football which includes cash and kind sponsorship.

Meanwhile, three DPL games will be played on Sunday with Nadi hosting Nadroga at Prince Charles Park, Lautoka travels to Pacific Harbor to play Navua while Suva takes on Rewa at a venue yet to be confirmed.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadroga/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

All games will kick off at 3pm.

