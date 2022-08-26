Different roles for Drua players in Warriors side

The Warriors may have some Drua influence but Leawere believes the Fiji Rugby Invitational Series will uncover some exciting new players. [Photo Credit: FRU/ Facebook]

The four Drua players in the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors starting lineup tomorrow have different roles to play.

Warriors Head Coach Kele Leawere says Captain Tevita Ikanivere is looking after the front row while Chris Minimbi will be in charge of the locks.

Simione Kuruvoli is responsible for the inside backs and Apisalome Vota will guide the outside backs.

Article continues after advertisement

Leawere adds that Raikabula Momoedonu who will come off the bench against Manuma Samoa tomorrow will play a leadership role for the flankers.

The Warriors may have some Drua influence but Leawere believes the Fiji Rugby Invitational Series will uncover some exciting new players.

“It’s important that they put their hands up and show the Flying Fijians and Drua coaches that they’re available and they will be the next household names.”

Fiji Warriors face Manuma Samoa at 3pm tomorrow and the match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.