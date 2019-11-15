Different ball game for Army football

The Army football side does not want a repeat of last year when it takes on Police in the 2020 Ratu Sukuna Bowl this afternoon.

The side lost to Police 3-1 after leading 1-0.

With the return of district reps from the Vodafone Fiji FACT, Army Coach Harris Bali is oozing with confidence.

“Last year we were leading 1-nil and Police came back and scored three goals against us. This year is a different ball game altogether. In terms of preparations, the team is preparing well. From the first day, we marched into training and up until now we are grateful that our players that participated in the Fiji FACT all came back injury free which is also a good thing for us.”

The Army team has the likes of Christopher Wasasala, Epeli Loaniceva, and Kolinio Sivoki.

The two teams will meet at 3pm at Albert Park in Suva.