Determination of players gave us the win says Nasinu President

Go Fry Nasinu President O’Neil Chand says they did their homework well before heading into the match against Flow Valves Suva.

The giant killers showed their class under the scorching sun seeing a goal to Luke Sevu and a double to Marlon Tahioa, causing the biggest upset.

Chand says the 3-1 win over the Flow Valves Suva is the result of the determination of the players.

“We saw the weaknesses, our weaknesses and we reviewed the Suva and Labasa game and we saw where to penetrate Suva.”

Securing a double in the match, Tahioa says the 7-3 thrashing against Ba yesterday motivated the players to do better.

“Yeah we talked amongst ourselves, the loss we had yesterday and it boosts us to win against Suva today.”

The Capital side’s lone goal was netted by Ravinesh Karan in the 66th minute.

Coach Babs Khan says basic errors caused them the game.

“My strikers did not score and the whole team was back paddling and when you don’t score when you get opportunities than pressure goes on the backline and that’s what happened to us and Nasinu took their chances and they put the ball in.”

Nasinu will face Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa tomorrow at 10am while Suva will take Priceline Pharmacy Ba at 2pm.