Deol’s goal holds Tailevu Naitasiri

Action from tround 14 Digicel Premier League clash between Tailevu Naitasiri FC and Navua FC at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Former Nadroga player Sunny Deol scored on his debut for Navua helping the side hold Tailevu Naitasiri to a 1-all draw.

The two sides shared a point each in their round 14 Digicel Premier League clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Navua moves up to 7th place on the ladder with 14 points while the Sky Blues stay in 9th place with 10 points.

Epeli Valevou netted the first goal of the match following a cross from Mohammed Naizal in the 14th minute.

Navua goalkeeper Viliame Rakuro came charging out of the box but couldn’t stop Valevou who didn’t have to do much with an unguarded goal.

The visitors looked the better side in the second half constantly applying pressure to the hosts.

After a number of attempts, Deol who came off the bench made an impact netting the equalizer.