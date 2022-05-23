Deo proves worth

From a bench warmer to scoring the winning goal in the Digicel Fiji FACT, Security Systems Management Tailevu Naitasiri’s Abhisek Deo will be a name to look out for in the competition.

Deo helped Tailevu Naitasiri start the first round with a 2-1 win over Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva yesterday.

He says he is grateful to be given the opportunity.

“I was benching in Labasa and Rewa, it was quite a hard journey for me to join Naitasiri. And I am really grateful for them for giving me the chance to prove myself.”

The 23-year-old is excited for the upcoming matches and he aims to lift his performance.

Assistant Coach Priyant Manu says this is the start they wanted to prime the players for three upcoming tough clashes.

“It is a really good start for the boys and the team and it is a good moment for us winning the first game, the morale is up there and not we look forward to the second game in Lawaqa with Nadroga.”

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Cambridge Farms Nadroga next while Nasinu faces Ram’s Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistic Suva.

Suva defeated RC Manubhai Ba 1-0, All in One Builders Nadi 4-2 Koromakawa Rental & Tours Navua and 4R Electric Labasa 2-1 Glamada Investments.

The second round of pool matches continue on Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.