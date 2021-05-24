Denmark wants repeat of 92

Denmark performs at their best when the world is behind them.

At the Euro 1992, they defied the odds to win it all but now 30 years later, they have booked themselves in the semi-final against one of the best teams in the tournament, England.

Hoping to have a repeat of their 92 performance, Denmark is ready to take on the Gareth Southgate-coached side.

The road to the semis hadn’t been easy after the side recovered from the traumatic circumstances around the cardiac arrest of talisman Christian Eriksen to reach the last four.

But their story is not over yet, England are clear favourites with the bookmakers, but the Danish side will be out to prove themselves once again tomorrow at 7am.