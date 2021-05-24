Denmark to face Wales in final 16

Denmark has made it to the final 16 after an emphatic 4-1 victory over Russia in Copenhagen today.

The hosts did not disappoint as they put on a thrilling 90-minutes performance in front of their home crowd.

Mikkel Damsgaard set the stage alight with an exquisite long-range opener, while Yussuf Poulsen put Denmark 2-0 up just after the break.

Russia replied with a goal from Artem Dzyuba to put them back into game.

Denmark ran riot thereafter, scoring two goals from Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen with a stunning strike and Joakim Maehle made it 4-1 in a rampant three minutes.

The result also means Russia, who started the night in second place, finish bottom of the table and will not qualify.