Denmark through to EURO 2020 quarterfinals

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 27, 2021 7:08 am

Denmark is through to the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020 after thrashing Wales 4-nil in this morning’s final 16 playoffs.

The Kasper Hjulmand’s side led as Kasper Dolberg curled in a fine 27th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Dolberg struck again in the 48th minute as he seized on a defensive error from Wales substitute Neco Williams to smash in from close range.

Joakim Maehle added a late third for the jubilant Danes.

Substitute Harry Wilson was then shown a straight red card for a late foul on Maehle before Martin Braithwaite struck a fourth goal in added time as Wales’ campaign ended miserably.

The next stop on their fairytale voyage will be Baku for a last-eight tie with the Netherlands or the Czech Republic next Saturday.

[Source: BBC]

