Football
Denmark midfielder awake after collapsing on pitch
June 13, 2021 7:35 am
Denmark players surround Christian Eriksen after he collapsed [Source: CNN]
The Denmark football side is relived its midfielder Christian Eriksen is “awake” in hospital.
Eriksen collapsed in the Euro 2020 match against Finland this morning which Denmark lost 1-nil.
According to the Danish Football Association, the 29-year-old’s condition has been “stabilized”.
[Source: Reuters]
The game was suspended before half-time after the Inter Milan player fell to the ground and received emergency treatment on the field.
Finland’s players applauded their Danish counterparts as the players returned to the field to resume the match.
The BBC reports, organizers, Uefa agreed to restart the match “following the request made by players of both teams”.
[Source: CNN]
The final five minutes of the first half were played, before a five-minute half-time break and the second half.
🇩🇰 Respect. 🇫🇮
Get well soon, Christian. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/SyWDfFAcXG
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021
In another EURO match this morning, Wales drew 1-all with Switzerland.
🇨🇭 Switzerland are now 6 EURO games unbeaten 👏 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/z20KyaBhq6
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021
🏴💪#TogetherStronger | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/wqAOmu6i59
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021