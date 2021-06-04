Denmark midfielder awake after collapsing on pitch

The Denmark football side is relived its midfielder Christian Eriksen is “awake” in hospital.

Eriksen collapsed in the Euro 2020 match against Finland this morning which Denmark lost 1-nil.

According to the Danish Football Association, the 29-year-old’s condition has been “stabilized”.

The game was suspended before half-time after the Inter Milan player fell to the ground and received emergency treatment on the field.

Finland’s players applauded their Danish counterparts as the players returned to the field to resume the match.

The BBC reports, organizers, Uefa agreed to restart the match “following the request made by players of both teams”.



The final five minutes of the first half were played, before a five-minute half-time break and the second half.

In another EURO match this morning, Wales drew 1-all with Switzerland.