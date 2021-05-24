Dembele 'won't give in to blackmail' as Barcelona tell him to leave

Ousmane Dembele says he will “not give in to blackmail” after Barcelona said the France forward must leave in the January transfer window.

The Spanish giants’ director of football Mateu Alemany said on Thursday that the 24-year-old wanted to leave.

Dembele is out of contract in the summer and is yet to sign a new deal at Barcelona.

Dembele joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth up to £135.5m but will be able to leave for nothing when his contract expires.

The deal to sign Dembele was, at the time, the second most expensive transfer ever, but his career at the Nou Camp has been hampered by injuries.

He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Manchester United, Newcastle and Liverpool.