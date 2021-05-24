Delta Tigers wary of Stallions

Rewa football coach Rodicks Singh has set the bar high for players ahead of the Digicel Premier League clash against Nadroga next weekend.

The Delta Tigers are aware of the Stallions’ consistent run so far, ever since Kamal Swamy took over as coach.

Singh says he expects the players to be on their level best on and off the field as a mistake and indiscipline can cost them the three points.

The two sides last met in round five where Rewa came out victorious but, Singh knows it will be a different ball game this time around.

“It’s going to be a tough battle, we know Nadroga has picked up in performance. They are one of the good sides and playing them at home will be tough. We know what is at stake and we will go preparedly.”

Singh will again miss this clash as he is still suspended.

He is expected to return to the sideline in round 13.

This weekend, Labasa hosts two of its DPL matches at Subrail Park.

The Babasiga Lions will face Lautoka on Saturday at 1pm and Navua on Sunday at the same time.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.