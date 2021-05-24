Delta Tigers outclass Stallions

Rewa handed Nadroga a heavy defeat in the Digicel Premier League with a 3-nil win in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

The Delta Tigers were all business from the first whistle, looking to have studied Nadroga’s weaknesses well.

Despite a few missed chances, Rewa terrorized Nadroga, denying them possession, as the hosts tried to clear the ball out of their own box.

That was the key to Rewa’s first goal. Tactical passes created enough space for policeman Gabiriele Matanisiga to shoot the ball past goalkeeper, Isikeli Sevanaia.

The Rodicks Singh coached side led 1-0 at the breather.

Minutes into the second spell, Rewa struck again, catching the Nadroga defenders napping as Ivan Kumar raced clear to net their second goal.

Nadroga didn’t seem to have any answers as their passes were intercepted and goal attempts were either denied by Rewa’s goalkeeper or the shot went wide.

They had multiple chances with only the goalkeeper separating them and net, but the hosts just weren’t able to finish.

Rewa kept adding to Nadroga’s woes with a third goal to replacement Anish Khem.

The third goal was brutal, sending some Nadroga fans home even before the game reached full-time.

Rewa now has 19 points on the DPL standings, closing in on Suva and Lautoka in the top two.

The Stallions will miss the services of national squad member Paulo Buke who copped a red card in the dying minutes of the match.