Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|
Full Coverage

Football

Delta Tigers outclass Stallions

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 5, 2021 5:16 pm

Rewa handed Nadroga a heavy defeat in the Digicel Premier League with a 3-nil win in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

The Delta Tigers were all business from the first whistle, looking to have studied Nadroga’s weaknesses well.

Despite a few missed chances, Rewa terrorized Nadroga, denying them possession, as the hosts tried to clear the ball out of their own box.

Article continues after advertisement

That was the key to Rewa’s first goal. Tactical passes created enough space for policeman Gabiriele Matanisiga to shoot the ball past goalkeeper, Isikeli Sevanaia.

The Rodicks Singh coached side led 1-0 at the breather.

Minutes into the second spell, Rewa struck again, catching the Nadroga defenders napping as Ivan Kumar raced clear to net their second goal.

Nadroga didn’t seem to have any answers as their passes were intercepted and goal attempts were either denied by Rewa’s goalkeeper or the shot went wide.

They had multiple chances with only the goalkeeper separating them and net, but the hosts just weren’t able to finish.

Rewa kept adding to Nadroga’s woes with a third goal to replacement Anish Khem.

The third goal was brutal, sending some Nadroga fans home even before the game reached full-time.

Rewa now has 19 points on the DPL standings, closing in on Suva and Lautoka in the top two.

The Stallions will miss the services of national squad member Paulo Buke who copped a red card in the dying minutes of the match.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.