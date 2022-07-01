Delta Tigers maintain unbeaten run

The Rewa Football side maintains its unbeaten run in the Digicel Premier League coming from a goal down to hold Nadi 2-2 in their round 14 clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The Delta Tigers hit the front just five minutes into the match when Gabrieli Matanisiga finished off a free kick that was initially taken by former Nadi striker Rusiate Mataererega.

Rewa enjoyed the lead for a good 30 minutes before Nadi equalized through Andrew Naicker who landed the shot after Kavaia Rawaqa failed to clear the ball.

Nine minutes later the visitors took the lead through William Valentine with a curling shot from outside the box.

Nadi led 2-1 at the break.

Into the 67th minute and it looked as if the jetsetters were going to hand Rewa its first loss.

However, Setareki Hughes showed his class beating two Nadi players in an aerial battle before taking a shot from out wide.

His shot deflected off former Ba player Ilimotama Jese for an own goal.

Rewa increases their lead on the table to 30 points.

The team will leave for New Zealand tomorrow for the OFC Champions League.

In other results, Navua held Tailevu Naitasiri to a 1-all draw and Labasa defeated Nadroga 1-0.