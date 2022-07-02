Delta Tigers extend DPL lead

Rewa has extended its lead at the top of the Digicel Premier League standings after a hard fought 2-1 win over Nasinu at the Uprising Sports Centre.

The Marika Rodu coached side now have 29 points while Nasinu remains at the bottom of the table with eight.

Nasinu had some familiar names like Manasa Levaci, Nasoni Mereke, Amani Makoe, Jasnit Vikash, Jonetani Buksh and Kalisito Veikoka.

Mereke could have put Nasinu in front in the first spell but his shot was saved by Rewa goalkeeper Mohammed Alam.

Rusiate Matererega had a few golden scoring chances while youth player Neemish Prasad stood out as well for the Delta Tigers in the first half.

Rewa returned a different side after the break and took them 11 minutes to break the deadlock with captain Setareki Hughes taking advantage of a defensive blunder to put his up by 1-nil.

Six minutes later Patrick Joseph doubled Rewa’s lead after the side applied pressure inside the Nasinu box.

The Rewa side brought in Tevita Waranivalu, Samuela Nabenia and Abu Zahid who lifted the tempo.

Despite Rewa’s 2-0 lead, Nasinu kept fighting and managed to find the back of the opposition net when Jonetani Buksh headed home a beautiful goal after timing a Mohammed Shazil Ali cross.

In the first match, Suva drew 1-1 with Tailevu Naitasiri.