Delta Tigers dedicate BOG win to Sela

The Delta One Automotive Repairs side has dedicated its 2020 Punjas Battle of the Giants win to young striker Josaia Sela.

Sela was instrumental in Rewa’s semi-final win when he scored the first goal against Priceline Pharmacy Ba but was injured in the process and stretched off the field of play.

Sela was not able to feature in the final.

Despite losing one of their keys players, the inexperienced Rewa side had what it took to meet the challenge.

Head Coach Marika Rodu says the credit goes to everyone, particularly Sela who stepped up during the pool games and into the semi-final.

“The boy’s motive to win and dedicate this game to Josaia Sela. One of upcoming players very dedicated. The credit goes to all the boys for giving this game and the victory to Josaia Sela who is recovering.”

Rodu hopes the team will continue their game-winning momentum as they prepare for the next round of the Vodafone Premier League.