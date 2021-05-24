Delta Tigers coach disappointed

The Rewa football side admitted their one-all draw with Nadi yesterday during their Digicel Premier League match was utterly disappointing.

Coach Rodick Singh says players will need to step up if they are serious about winning the league.

Singh says yesterday’s game wasn’t a draw for them but a loss as the players’ performances were shocking.

“You know there are seven Fiji team reps and when you look at Nadi there is no Fiji representative, you expect Rewa to win but there’s a lot of soul searching and a lot of players to reflect on.”

According to Singh, the team was exposed in a number of areas and they did not play up to their standards.

He adds they will need to work extra hard especially with football resuming after six months.

Rewa will play Suva and Nadi take on Nadroga this Sunday at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadroga/Nadi match on Mirchi FM at 3pm on Sunday.

