Delta Tigers back in second place

Rewa football got the three points it needed defeating Lautoka 2-0 in their Digicel Premier League clash at Churchill Park.

The win means Rewa is back in second place of the DPL standings with 21 points just enough to stay in contention for the national league title.

The Delta Tigers are now two points away from league leaders, Suva.

Substitute Abbu Zaid broke the deadlock in the second half after a scoreless first spell.

Zaid who replaced Patrick Joseph tapped in the ball following a nice cross from Rusiate Matarerega.

Just after five minutes of play, the visitors hit again with a goal to Samuela Nabenia.

Leading 2-0 with less than 10 minutes to play, it was too late for the reigning national league champs to fight back.