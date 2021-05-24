Home

Defensive work for Nand

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 20, 2021 6:00 am

21-year-old Merrill Nand hopes to sharpen up his defense before Suva’s Digicel Premier League clash against Ba on Sunday.

The former Lautoka rep usually plays right-wing but has been shifted to a defensive position at the moment.

He says being new in that playing position is tough but he is up for the challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes I’ve been playing a new position at the moment trying right-back. So, my weakness is on my defense but I’ve been improving and I look forward to give my best to the team.”

Nand says the players hope to shake off the six months without sports attitude and work on getting back in shape.

Nand and Suva will face the Men in Black on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

In other matches, Nadi hosts Rewa and Prince Charles Park also at 3pm while Navua battles Nadroga at 4.30pm at the Uprising Resort Ground.

