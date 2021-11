Defense work for Nadroga football

Nadroga football is in high spirits heading to the Digicel Premier League clash against Labasa on Sunday.

The Stallions will look to move a level further from the draws against Suva and Ba in the last two rounds.

Coach Kamal Swamy says the team’s finishing work has improved but the players seem to sleep-on defense when they are ahead on the scoreboard.

He says they have been working on managing the game while leading during a match, making sure the opposition doesn’t equalize.

The former Ba and Nadi coach adds, this is an aspect that needs to be toughened up, facing a team like Labasa, a side he says plays a lot of possession football.

Nadroga hosts the ‘Babasiga Lions’ at Lawaqa Park at 3pm.

In other matches on Sunday, Navua faces Rewa at 1pm and Suva hosts Nadi at 3pm.

Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.

Tomorrow, Lautoka battles Ba at Churchill Park at 3pm and the live commentary will also air on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 9 7 1 1 14 6 +8 22 BA 9 4 2 3 12 8 +4 14 SUVA 10 4 2 4 9 10 -1 14 REWA 10 3 4 3 11 10 +1 13 LABASA 7 2 5 0 3 1 +2 11 NADI 10 2 5 3 11 15 -4 11 NADROGA 10 1 5 4 9 14 -5 8 NAVUA 9 1 2 6 6 12 -6 5