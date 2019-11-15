Defense will be key says Navua Football Coach

Navua Football Coach Sailosi Danford believes defense will the key element that can make a difference in their performance in the Vodafone Premier League.

The side currently sits at the bottom of the VPL standings with three losses and a draw from four matches.

Danford says their poor defense resulted in their losses against Rewa, Labasa and Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are just working on our defense, we are working really hard on this. We believe if we defend well then we will have a good chance to score.”

The Navua coach says they’re going into the league with high expectations aiming for nothing but wins.

Familiar with the player’s skills and ability, Danford is optimistic they will produce a good result in their match against Ba.

Navua takes on the Men In Black next Saturday at 3pm at Ba’s Fiji FA Academy ground.