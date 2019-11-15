Home

Defense will be key for Lautoka: Prasad

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 8, 2020 1:23 pm

Defense will be key for Lautoka as they seek for another win when they take on Suva in their Vodafone Premier League clash at Churchill Park.

The hosts will be looking to bag another three points at their home turf and association President Shalendra Prasad says good defense will have a huge impact on the outcome of the game.

Prasad says they have been studying Suva’s performance in their previous VPL appearances and are well familiar with Suva’s strengths.

Article continues after advertisement

He claims Suva’s strengths lies on their strikers and the Lautoka side will be beefing up defense on this area.

Lautoka will take on Suva at 3pm and you can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Inter-District championship final between Labasa and Ba is currently underway at Churchill Park.

Both teams are locked two-all at the breather .

 

