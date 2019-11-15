Home

Defense a worry for Navua

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 30, 2020 6:15 am
Action from the Navua vs Nasinu match.

Improving their defense is something the Navua Football side is focusing on ahead of their next Vodafone Premier League match.

After playing a total of seven matches so far, Coach Mohammed Shafil says defense has been one of their weak areas.

He adds the side aims to come out of the relegation zone.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the moment we are still working on our defense because by looking at the games we have played, our defense is a bit weak where we are getting goals in.”

Navua will take on Nadi on the 23th of next month at Prince Charles Park.

In the lone VPL match this week, Ba host Suva on Saturday at 3pm at the Fiji Football Academy ground.

The match will be live on FBC TV and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM

