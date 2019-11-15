Defending women's IDC champs start on a high

National rep Cema Nasau scored a hat-trick for defending champions Ba in its opening Vodafone Women’s IDC match against Nadi yesterday.

Ba started their campaign on a high after thrashing Nadi 7-0 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Other goals were scored by Louisa Simmons who netted a double while Koleta Likuculacula and Aliza Hussein got a goal each.

In the final match yesterday, Labasa registered an impressive 4-0 win over Tailevu Naitasiri. Adi Volitikoro, Selai Nai, Shayal Sindhika and Vitalina Naikore scored a goal each for Labasa.

Looking at other results, Rewa defeated Nadroga 4-0 and Suva thumped Nasinu 6-1.

Today, the first game will start at midday with Rewa playing Nasinu followed by the Ba and Tailevu Naitasiri clash at 2pm. Nadroga takes on Suva at 4pm while Nadi faces Labasa at 6pm.

The Women’s IDC was officially opened yesterday by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa.