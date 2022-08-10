Defending DPL champs dig deep

[File Photo]

The final two rounds of the Digicel Premier League will be crucial for the defending champions Lautoka.

The Blues are set to be the favourites in this week’s competition as they face bottom-placed Nasinu, but they’re aware that in the game of football, anything can happen.

Head Coach Shalen Lal says this doesn’t mean they should let their guard down.

Lal adds that they need to twig out a few areas, specifically in their finishing.

“We have two games left and probably we will want to win and we will see what best we can do. Now our focus is our away with Nasinu and Rewa’s game. We will see, the biggest area we will have to work on is the finishing.”

Lautoka will host Nasinu at 3pm on Sunday at Churchill Park, before that Ba will face Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm.

Also on Sunday, Suva will meet Navua at 3pm.

Labasa and Nadi will kick-off round 17 of the DPL on Saturday at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1.30pm.