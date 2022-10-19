Defending champs off to a good start at Police IDC

Action between Southern Division and Western Team 1 [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Vinod Patel Fiji Police Soccer Inter-District defending champion Southern Division won its opening match against Western Team one 2-0.

Shahil Dave and Rithik Sami scored the two goals for the Southern Division.

In the second match, Police Headquarters secured a 1-0 win against Central division with the goal scored by Akuila Mateisuva.

Eastern Division defeated Western Division two 1-0 with the goal scored by Gabrieli Matanisiga.

The competition is underway at the Fiji Football Academy grounds in Ba