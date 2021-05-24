Home

Football

Defending champions bow out of Beach Soccer World Cup

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 25, 2021 12:17 pm
[Source: FIFA]

Defending champions Portugal finished third in Group D and have made an exit from the tournament before the knockout stage.

The last match-day in the group stage of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 ended earlier today.

Uruguay will join Senegal in the quarter-finals instead.

Article continues after advertisement

In Group C, Switzerland emerged victorious once again in their third match, joining their Russian hosts as the only teams to come through the group stage completely unscathed.

Meanwhile Brazil showed their class emphatically against Belarus to secure second place behind the Swiss.

The quarter-finals will be held on Friday.

[Source: FIFA.com]

