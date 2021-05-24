Football
Defending champions Algeria out of Africa Cup of Nations
January 21, 2022 8:26 am
Defending champions Algeria crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 3-1 defeat against Ivory Coast.
Needing a win to stay alive, Algeria trailed by two goals at the break after Franke Kessie capped off a fine move and Ibrahim Sangare headed home.
Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe put the Ivorians 3-0 up before Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez hit a penalty against the post.
Their departure from the competition is in marked contrast to their entry, travelling to Cameroon on a 34-match unbeaten run and looking to surpass Italy’s all-time record of 37.
Meanwhile, Ivory Coast’s Elephants topped the group to line up a mouth-watering last-16 match with Egypt, scheduled for Douala on Wednesday, 26 January.
