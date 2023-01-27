Defending champion fall on day one

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

Digicel National Club champion defending champion Kasavu FC went down to United Sangam 2-1 in yesterday’s opening match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Sairusi Nalaubu scored from the penalty spot for the Marika Rodu-coached Lautoka club while Peniame Drova found the equaliser for Kasavu in the first half.

Epeli Leiroti scored the winner for United Sangam in the extra time of the second half.

Kasavu plays Suva’s Central Meads FC today at 5pm while United Sangam will face Central Meads on Saturday at 5pm.