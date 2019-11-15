Defence still a major worry for Lautoka

Defence continues to be an area the Lautoka football side has been focusing on as they prepare for their round 11 clash with Ba in the Vodafone Premier League.

Coach Ravinesh Kumar says following their 1 all draw with Suva, he has noticed that for the last 6 rounds, they have been conceding goals.

“The other thing I’m expecting from the team is not to concede any goals because what we have seen is that each in and every game goals have been scored against Lautoka so we are targeting goals not to be scored against us.”

Kumar says he has constantly reminded the players that they need to perform better and step up during matches.

The Blues are currently on 5th spot while Ba is 3rd on the table.

Lautoka plays the Men in Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba this Saturday at 3pm.

Meanwhile, two VPL matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Nasinu will play Nadi at 1pm followed by the Suva and Navua match at 3pm.

Rewa hosts Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm on Sunday. This match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.