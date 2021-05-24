Home

Football

Decision making vital for Labasa football

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 4:17 pm
Ravneel Pratap

The Labasa football team will need to capitalize on every opportunity it gets to come out on top against Lautoka in their Digicel Premier League clash this evening.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says finishing has been an incurring challenge faced by the northerners.

This is reflected in their results with the majority of their past matches resulting in goalless draws.

Pratap says it comes down to the players and the decisions they make on the field.

“We have to work on our individual decision-making in front of the goal. What we have to do when the ball comes to you, whether we have to kick hard or if we are going for the target.”

Labasa takes on Lautoka tonight at 7 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Four matches will be played on Sunday starting with Ba facing Rewa at 2pm before Suva battles Labasa at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium.

The live commentaries of these matches will air on Mirchi FM.

Also at 4pm, Nadi hosts Navua at Prince Charles Park and Nadroga plays Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

