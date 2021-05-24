Home

Football

Decision for players to join Rewa still pending

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 7, 2022 4:20 pm
Rodicks Singh

Rewa football is still negotiating the release of a few players that are to join the team this season.

These are Iosefo Verevou, Kaliova Veikoka and Abbu Zahid.

Coach Rodicks Singh says they cannot confirm whether the players will play this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they still have depth in the team despite the departure of a number of key players.

“They have been adjusting well and you guys know we have brought in some new players. There is some uncertainty around their start in Rewa because we are still negotiating with the districts for their release, so we cannot confirm whether they will play, but if they get their release sorted out they surely will play.”

The DPL will kick off with a triple header at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, with Nasinu facing Labasa at 12pm while Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm.

Suva takes on defending champions, Lautoka at 4.30pm.

On Sunday, Prince Charles Park will host the Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri match at 3pm.

At the same time, Navua hosts Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre.

You can watch the triple-header on FBC’s Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

This will cost $15 for local viewers, while overseas it will cost US $30.

Click on the image for a bigger view

 

