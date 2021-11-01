Deadlock between Ba and Lautoka

Lautoka and Ba had to settle for a 1 all draw in their Digicel Premier League match today at Churchill Park.

Both sides had a slow start in a much anticipated top two clash.

The game had a lot of stop-and-start moments with the two teams playing cautiously.

It wasn’t until a few minutes from halftime the Blues struck, a through ball from Sairusi Nalaubu found Muni Shivam on the left hand side who flicked it past the Ba goalkeeper Tevita Koroi.

The host led 1 nil at the break.

The Men in Black had the perfect start to the second spell, as they leveled the scores through a mistake by Lautoka goalkeeper Benamino Matenaqara, as veteran Samuel Drudru calmly slotted in the goal.

A few minutes later, Lautoka found themselves in serious problems as they had to play with a man down following a controversial foul play by former Labasa player Antonio Tuivuna on Etonia Moceituba.

This gave Ba a few opportunities to take the lead however, the Blues defence stood tall in the back.

Both sides couldn’t find the winner and had to settle for a point each.