Deadlock between Ba and Lautoka
November 20, 2021 5:05 pm
Lautoka and Ba had to settle for a 1 all draw in their Digicel Premier League match today at Churchill Park.
Both sides had a slow start in a much anticipated top two clash.
The game had a lot of stop-and-start moments with the two teams playing cautiously.
It wasn’t until a few minutes from halftime the Blues struck, a through ball from Sairusi Nalaubu found Muni Shivam on the left hand side who flicked it past the Ba goalkeeper Tevita Koroi.
The host led 1 nil at the break.
The Men in Black had the perfect start to the second spell, as they leveled the scores through a mistake by Lautoka goalkeeper Benamino Matenaqara, as veteran Samuel Drudru calmly slotted in the goal.
A few minutes later, Lautoka found themselves in serious problems as they had to play with a man down following a controversial foul play by former Labasa player Antonio Tuivuna on Etonia Moceituba.
This gave Ba a few opportunities to take the lead however, the Blues defence stood tall in the back.
Both sides couldn’t find the winner and had to settle for a point each.