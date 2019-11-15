Day two of Fiji FACT to go ahead as scheduled

Day two of the Vodafone Fiji FACT will go ahead despite the heavy conditions at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they have been assured by the Labasa Town Council the ground will be fixed tonight.

Since the first game today, groundsmen have been putting sand on muddy patches at Subrail Park.

Yusuf adds six town council staff will be working on the ground tonight.

Tomorrow’s games will kick off at 12pm with Esy Kool Nadi taking on Active Construction Navua followed by Foodcity/ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa and Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu match at 2pm.

Vinz Workz Suva will then play Blues Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka at 4pm.

The final match will be at 6pm between Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa against Online I.T Solutions Ba.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Suva/Lautoka and Labasa/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.