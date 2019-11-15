Day two IDC pool games may be postponed

The rest of the Courts Inter District Championship premier division pool games may be postponed after the first day of competition tomorrow.

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says this is part of their plan as the weather has not changed.

Yusuf says Fiji FA is hoping the weather will slowly clear up from tomorrow.

“We will review tomorrow after the official opening if the ground deteriorates then we’ll have another plan, maybe postponing the pool games to a day or two to allow the ground to recover.”

He adds as far as the IDC is concerned, the day will kick off tomorrow as scheduled.

“At this point in time we are still on target, although the ground condition is heavy underfoot, the Sports Council staff will be working tonight, tomorrow morning and hopefully the weather doesn’t deteriorate still, the first-day program is on”.

The Premier division kicks off at 12:30pm with Nasinu against Suva at the ANZ Stadium.

You can catch the radio commentaries of the Suva/Nasinu match on Mirchi FM as well as the Ba/Nadi game at 4.30pm and the final match on day one at 7.00pm between Rewa and Lautoka.

Meanwhile, the senior division games have been moved to the Uprising Sports ground in Pacific Harbor.

The first senior game will start at 11:30am between Seaqaqa and Dreketi.