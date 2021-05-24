Davis to join national camp next week

US-based Digicel national women’s football rep Trina Davis is set to join the team in camp next week.

The 20-year-old is expected to arrive in the country tomorrow.

Davis had a short stint with Israel club ASA Tel Aviv last year.

She was part of the national squad in 2018 during the OFC Women’s Nations Cup Qualifier that was held in Lautoka.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Davis says it’s been a long wait, and she is excited to meet the team and the staff.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Women’s Super League starts tomorrow with Labasa taking on Rewa at 11.30am.

On Sunday Suva faces Ba at 12pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The men’s DPL continues this weekend with Labasa hosting Navua at 1.30pm at Subrail Park, tomorrow while Ba faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7 SUVA 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 NADI 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 NASINU 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 BA 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3 NAVUA 3 1 0 2 6 9 -4 3 LABASA 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2 2 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

-4 0

On Sunday, Suva takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm and Rewa meets Nasinu at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium

These two matches plus the women’s Super League clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm will air LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa - Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba - Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva - Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa - Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



