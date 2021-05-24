Football
Davis to join national camp next week
March 4, 2022 12:20 pm
Trina Davis {Source: facebook]
US-based Digicel national women’s football rep Trina Davis is set to join the team in camp next week.
The 20-year-old is expected to arrive in the country tomorrow.
Davis had a short stint with Israel club ASA Tel Aviv last year.
She was part of the national squad in 2018 during the OFC Women’s Nations Cup Qualifier that was held in Lautoka.
Speaking to FBC Sports, Davis says it’s been a long wait, and she is excited to meet the team and the staff.
Meanwhile, the Digicel Women’s Super League starts tomorrow with Labasa taking on Rewa at 11.30am.
On Sunday Suva faces Ba at 12pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.
The men’s DPL continues this weekend with Labasa hosting Navua at 1.30pm at Subrail Park, tomorrow while Ba faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|7
|SUVA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|7
|NADI
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|4
|NASINU
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|BA
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|NAVUA
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|-4
|3
|LABASA
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
On Sunday, Suva takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm and Rewa meets Nasinu at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium
These two matches plus the women’s Super League clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm will air LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|-
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
