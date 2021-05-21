Davis safe and back in the US

Fiji’s first professional woman footballer Trina Davis who recently joined Israel based club ASA Tel Aviv, has been forced to cut her adventure short.

Davis was in her first season with ASA Tel Aviv steadily building a reputation for herself.

Due to the escalating conflict in Israel, she thought it would be fitting for her to return to USA.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijian international has assured that she wasn’t in danger.

Davis who is now safely back in the US, told Pacific Beat she has left ASA with the club president’s blessing.

Davis says she enjoyed her time with the Tel Aviv team and felt she was making good progress.