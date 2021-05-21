Home

Davis safe and back in the US

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 21, 2021 12:59 pm
Trina Davis

Fiji’s first professional woman footballer Trina Davis who recently joined Israel based club ASA Tel Aviv, has been forced to cut her adventure short.

Davis was in her first season with ASA Tel Aviv steadily building a reputation for herself.

Due to the escalating conflict in Israel, she thought it would be fitting for her to return to USA.

The Fijian international has assured that she wasn’t in danger.

Davis who is now safely back in the US, told Pacific Beat she has left ASA with the club president’s blessing.

Davis says she enjoyed her time with the Tel Aviv team and felt she was making good progress.

