Davis debuts for ASA Tel Aviv

USA-based National Women’s striker Trina Davis made her debut for ASA Tel Aviv against table-toppers Maccabi Kiryat Gat last night in Israel.

This comes just days after her move from the States to Israel.

After the nil-all draw, this leaves ASA Tel Aviv in fourth place on the standing.

Davis is the first Fijian to become a professional woman footballer.

Despite signing a professional contract, Davis says she will always be available to represent the Fijian women’s team.

Davis adds she is in contact with Coach Marika Rodu and has assured him that she will be available for Fiji during the play-offs.

The speedster signed till June for the Israel based club.

ASA Tel Aviv’s will play sixth-placed Hapoel Ra’anana tomorrow.