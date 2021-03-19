Dave a threat to Green Machine

Suva midfielder Shahil Dave will be one to look out for as the Capital side prepares to take on Nadi on Sunday in the Digicel Premier League.

The nippy 28-year-old has been instrumental for Suva over the last few rounds, having scored the winning goal last week against a mighty Navua outfit.

Though he has been away from the limelight for quite some time, Dave knows they’re still a lot of work that must be done before he is anywhere near perfect.

Dubbed as Suva’s lucky charm, Dave says the team will need more work in its midfield and fitness.

“I think we will have to work on our midfield and our fitness.”

Suva will meet Nadi on Sunday at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

You could also listen to the live commentary of the Nadi vs Suva match on Radio Mirchi FM.

In other matches on Sunday, Navua will battle Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre and Lautoka hosts Ba at Churchill Park.

All matches on Sunday will be played at 3 pm.

The lone match on Saturday is between Labasa and Nadroga at Subrail Park at 1.30 pm.

You could catch the live commentary of this game on Mirchi FM.