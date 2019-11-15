Daunting task awaits Capital side

The Flow Valves Suva Football side has a tough task today having to face Priceline Pharmacy Ba in their last Punjas Battle of the Giants pool match.

The Capital side has only secured a point after the draw with Labasa on Friday and the 3-1 loss to Nasinu yesterday.

Go Fry Nasinu’s draw with defending champions Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa has given the Whites some hope but they will also need to defeat Ba, by two clear goals to commence to the semi-finals stages next week.

Coach Babs Khan says they will go back to the drawing board and map out plans ahead of the clash.

“We just have to hope somebody beats somebody and give us an opportunity to come up and give us a lifeline. We are going to go back to the camp and assess our injuries and see how we are going to handle Ba.”

Suva takes on Ba in the next hour and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

At 4pm, All in One Builders Nadi meets Hyperchem Lautoka.