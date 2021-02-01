Daunting task ahead for Navua

Getting out from the bottom of the Digicel Premier League points standing is a must for the Navua football team.

The side has a daunting task on Sunday as they host table leaders Ba in round five of the Digicel Premier League.

The side is still yet to secure a win this season, having recorded three losses and a draw so far.

Coach Amit Prakash says they need to work hard to beat the Men In Black on Sunday.

Prakash says finishing is still an area of concern for his side.

Navua will battle Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre while Labasa will face Nadi at Prince Charles Park on Sunday.

Both matches will be played at 3 pm.

Two games will be played at Churchill Park starting with Rewa and Nadroga at 2pm followed by Lautoka and Suva at 4pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Nadroga and Lautoka/Suva matches on Mirchi FM.