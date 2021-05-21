Home

Football

Daunting task ahead for EURO champs

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 1, 2021 12:36 pm
[UEFA EURO]

The UEFA Euro defending champions Portugal will need more than just Cristiano Ronaldo magic in pool play.

Portugal will have to battle 2016 finalist and world champions France in the group stages.

The champs are in pool F with France, Germany and Hungary.

Article continues after advertisement

Group A sees Turkey, Italy, Wales and Switzerland and Group B have Denmark, Finland, Belgium and Russia.

Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia are in Group C.

England is in Group D with Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic while Spain, Sweden, Poland and Slovakia make up Group E.

Euro 2020 kicks off next Saturday with Turkey taking on Italy in the opening match.

This will be aired live on Saturday 12th June at 7am LIVE on FBC TV.

