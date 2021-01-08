Date and venue for NCC semifinals yet to be confirmed

The venue and date for the semifinals of the Vodafone National Regional Club Championship is yet to be confirmed.

The semifinalists have been confirmed with group matches completed over the weekend at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Defending champion Yalalevu football club of Ba takes on Greenstar of Nadroga while Rewa’s Kasavu FC faces Max Nalovo of Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

The semifinals and final could either be held in Suva or Ba this weekend.

The Fiji Football Association is expected to make a decision on the venue and date this week.